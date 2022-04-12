Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,422 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

HDV opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

