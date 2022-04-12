Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.