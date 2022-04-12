Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,069 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

NET opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $5,743,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,423 shares of company stock valued at $57,252,179 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

