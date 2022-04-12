HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,770,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

