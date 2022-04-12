Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.