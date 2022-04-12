Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.
Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
