Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 28th

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

