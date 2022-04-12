Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.73 on April 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

