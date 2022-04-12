BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BCPT opened at GBX 116 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £853.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.05. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.80 ($1.55).
BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
