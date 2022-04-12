Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.93) to GBX 1,442 ($18.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

