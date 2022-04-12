JOE Hits Market Capitalization of $255.72 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, JOE has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $255.72 million and $14.58 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.85 or 0.07499715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,281.83 or 0.99807578 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 213,447,416 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

