BNP Paribas Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to “Outperform”

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.27.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
