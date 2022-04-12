Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

