Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.17) to €5.80 ($6.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

