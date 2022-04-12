Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESNT. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

