Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 131.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

