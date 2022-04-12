Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

