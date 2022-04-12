Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 25.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $10,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 913.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 255.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 566,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

SITC stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

