Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.