Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 223,434 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

