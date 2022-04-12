Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. The company has a market cap of $283.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

