Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

ALL opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

