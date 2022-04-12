Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

