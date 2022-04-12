Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,829,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.