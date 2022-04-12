Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.
NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,829,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.