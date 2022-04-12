Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.91) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($15.14).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.63). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,025.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

