Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded to “D-” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BLCM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. Analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

