TheStreet Upgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to C

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.