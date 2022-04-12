Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

CLSD opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $128.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 327,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

