CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $711.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBTX by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.