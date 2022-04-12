Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177.40 ($2.31).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £699.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.40 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.