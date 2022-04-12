Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 82,706 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sun Life Financial worth $80,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

