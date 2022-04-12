Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

