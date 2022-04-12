Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,571 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.