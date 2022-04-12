Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.