TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TORM during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.