-$0.66 EPS Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Liberty Braves Group.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.27.
About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.