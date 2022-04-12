The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $31.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

PING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ping Identity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

