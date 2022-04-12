Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

