Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,641,000 after buying an additional 622,665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE KRG opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -258.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.