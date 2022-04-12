Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 298 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

