Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,571 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

