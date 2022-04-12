Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,855,000 after acquiring an additional 216,703 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 888,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

