Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,000,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,140,000 after acquiring an additional 310,897 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.