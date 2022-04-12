BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BTA opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

