Analysts Anticipate Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innospec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Innospec reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 7,529.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 512,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $20,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

