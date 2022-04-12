Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

