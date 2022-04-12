Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

