Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.92.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.