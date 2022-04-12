Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,856,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genpact by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $43.25 on Friday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.