Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $727,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,773,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

