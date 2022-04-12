Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

