Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Kadant by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,613,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.80. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.17 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

